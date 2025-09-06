Afghanistan beat the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in the sixth match of the Tri-Series 2025 in Sharjah, on Friday, September 5. Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan captain, sat out among six changes with Ibrahim Zadran captaining the side. Batting first, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team scored 170/4, riding on Ibrahim Zadran's 48 off 35 balls and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 40 (38). With the ball for the UAE, Haider Ali was the best performer as he took two wickets while giving away 23 runs in his four overs. In response, the UAE did put up a fight but fell agonisingly short of the target by just four runs. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem led the show for his team with the bat, scoring 44 runs off 29 deliveries, while Asif Khan hammered a 28-ball 40. But those efforts went in vain against a collective bowling effort from Afghanistan, whose best bowler was Sharafuddin Ashraf (1/20). This was a third straight victory for the Afghans ahead of the Tri-Series 2025 final against Pakistan. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Final; Hosts UAE End Campaign Without a Win.

Afghanistan Beat UAE by Four Runs

