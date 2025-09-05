The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team will take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the sixth match of the Tri-Series 2025 on Friday, September 5. The UAE vs Afghanistan match is set to be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch the UAE vs Afghanistan live telecast on the Eurosport channel on TV. FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Sea of Cricket Fans Gather in Kabul To Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match on Big Screen (See Pics and Video).

UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

𝐍 𝐄 𝐗 𝐓 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇! ⚔️ 🆚 UAE 🇦🇪 🏆 UAE Tri-Nation Series 🕢 7:30 PM (AFT) 📆 Tomorrow, September 5 🏟️ Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 📺 Live on Lemar TV#AfghanAtalan | #UAETriNationSeries | #UAEvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/9JQqFNyubW — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)