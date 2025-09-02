Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is internationals, achieving this stellar feat during the UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 match in Sharjah on September 1. The Afghanistan National Cricket Team leg-spinner, who had made his T20I debut back in 2015, has been among the most prolific bowlers in the format and climbed to the top of the list with a spectacular three-wicket haul (3/21). Rashid Khan now has the most wickets in T20Is (165), having played 98 matches and he surpassed former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who had 164 scalps to his name. The 26-year-old Rashid Khan is also the highest wicket-taker in all T20 cricket, having taken a whopping 661 wickets in 488 matches. Afghanistan Defeat UAE By 38 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran's Half-Centuries, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rashid Khan's Three-Wicket Hauls Help AFG Edge Past Hosts.

Rashid Khan Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20Is

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐝 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧! 🚩@rashidkhan_19 has reached a remarkable milestone by completing 165 wickets in T20 internationals, making him the leading wicket-taker in this format. He surpasses Tim Southee (164) to claim the title… pic.twitter.com/NLwnpAj3gx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 1, 2025

