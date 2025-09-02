Lynchpin of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team batting, Muhammad Waseem achieved a milestone for himself in T20Is, surpassing India's Rohit Sharma to become the captain with the most T20I sixes. Waseem, who was behind Sharma before the UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 match, slammed back-to-back sixes off Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to edge past the Indian legend and take the lead in an elite T20I list. Interestingly, Waseem also rose in the most T20I sixes chart, moving past former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill to claim second place behind Rohit Sharma, who leads with 205. Waseem's 110 T20I sixes have come in 54 innings, while Sharma's tally of 105 took 62. Despite Waseem's 67 off 37, the United Arab Emirates could not stop Afghanistan from clinching their UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 match by 38 runs. Afghanistan Defeat UAE By 38 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran's Half-Centuries, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rashid Khan's Three-Wicket Hauls Help AFG Edge Past Hosts.

Muhammad Waseem Claims Unique T20I Record

*Most Sixes as a Captain in T20Is* 110 - Muhammad Waseem🇦🇪* 105 - Rohit Sharma🇮🇳 86 - Eoin Morgan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 82 - Aaron Finch🇦🇺 79 - Kadowaki Fleming🇯🇵 69 - Jos Buttler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 64 - Rovman Powell🏝️ _Muhammad Waseem broken Rohit Sharma's Record 🔥_#UAEvAFG — Mahaavtar001 (@Imsingh28) September 2, 2025

