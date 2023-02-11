In the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, West Indies takes on England at the Boland Park in Paarl. The WI-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup match 2023 is slated to start from 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD will live telecast the match on TV. Fans can watch the live streaming online of WI-W vs ENG-W on Disney+ Hotstar app and website but with a subscription fee. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

WI-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Online

Four teams are ready to #TurnItUp on Day 2 of the #T20WorldCup 💪 pic.twitter.com/1sw3GEXsEh — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)