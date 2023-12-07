After securing a place in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Ireland Cricket team will be looking to make the most of the T20I games scheduled to prepare themselves for the mega tournament. Host Zimbabwe, though have missed out on the qualification for the World Cup, will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment. The first T20I will be played at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Harare Sports Club. Sadly, there would be no live telecast available for the match as there is no official broadcast partner for this series. But fans can surely watch live streaming of the ZIM vs IRE match on the FanCode app and website. Zimbabwe Squad for Ireland T20Is Announced: Uncapped Brian Bennett, Trevor Gwandu Included in Team for Three-Match Series.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I 2023 Live on FanCode

Zimbabwe, fresh off the T20 WC qualification heartbreak, will look to set things right against Ireland. 1st T20I streams tonight, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/5I6AHw4s09 . .#ZIMvIRE @ZimCricketv @cricketireland pic.twitter.com/h4EblAIGox — FanCode (@FanCode) December 7, 2023

