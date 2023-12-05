Harare [Zimbabwe], December 5 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20 international series against Ireland and included two uncapped players. The three-match T20I series will begin on Thursday at Harare Sports Club. Middle-order batter Brian Bennett and pace bowler Trevor Gwandu have been added to the squad against Ireland. They are among the four changes made to the side that failed to secure one of the two ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023 places that were up for grabs at the regional qualifier tournament recently held in Namibia. Uganda Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With Win Over Rwanda in Africa Region Qualifiers, Zimbabwe Fails to Qualify.

While leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta and batter Tony Munyonga have earned recalls, the selectors have dropped pace bowler Tendai Chatara and left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza as well as opening batters Innocent Kaia and Nick Welch. Veteran batter Craig Ervine, who only played the first of Zimbabwe's six matches at the qualifier tournament before he suffered groin muscle strain, is now fit again and has been retained. Uganda Cricket Team Celebrate With Their Famous Nursery School Rhyme After Securing Qualification to ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead the side, which includes regulars Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Ryan Burl. The three T20I matches between Zimbabwe and Ireland are scheduled for December 7, 9 and 10 at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe T20I squad against Ireland: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Sean Williams. (ANI)

