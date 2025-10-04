The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is taking on the Namibia National Cricket Team in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, October 4. Both teams have qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the ZIM vs NAM clash will be about asserting dominance in the continent. The ZIM vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 Final started at 5:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Unfortunately, there is no Zimbabwe vs Namibia live telecast available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe live streaming online on FanCode, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 19. Sikandar Raza, Gerhard Erasmus Rejoice As Zimbabwe and Namibia Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 Final Innings Update

𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 🏆 Innings Break! Namibia set Zimbabwe a target of 168 to win the @ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025. Watch LIVE on https://t.co/BA4jRh7ED1#T20WorldCup #RoadTo2026 pic.twitter.com/aB1NsMsEI1 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)