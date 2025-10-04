Mumbai, October 4: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus were delighted as their respective sides qualified for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in February and March next year in India and Sri Lanka. Both teams booked their spots by reaching the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Harare, finishing unbeaten in their groups. They will now meet in the Africa Qualifier final on Saturday, October 4, at Harare Sports Club. Brian Bennett Becomes First Player In T20I History to Hit Six Fours in An Over, Achieves Fit During Zimbabwe vs Kenya ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers 2025 Semifinal.

Zimbabwe sealed qualification with a seven-wicket win over Kenya in the second semi-final. Earlier, Namibia defeated Tanzania by 63 runs in the first semi-final to qualify for their fourth successive edition of the competition.

Zimbabwe topped Group B after victories against Tanzania, Uganda and Botswana. Reflecting on the result, skipper Raza called qualifying for the World Cup 'life-changing'.

"Certainly feels relieving, to be honest. I mean, personally, I haven't had a lot of sleep and a lot of food because these qualifiers have been playing on my head because Zimbabwe's been in far too many qualifiers and we have far too many heartbreaks," Raza said after their win over Kenya as quoted by ICC.

"World Cups change lives, World Cup brings honour and respect to the nations and for Zimbabwe to qualify for the next year's World Cup. Out of all the years I played cricket for Zimbabwe, all we're looking for is to earn our respect in Zimbabwe and you can do that by qualifying for the World Cups and then do well in the World Cups," he added.

Zimbabwe's qualification ends a four-year wait, with the African side having last played in the 2022 edition in Australia. They have featured in six editions of the competition so far. Brian Bennett Scores Half-Century As Zimbabwe Book Spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Clutch Win Over Kenya in African Qualifiers.

"This year again, we have qualified. Now hopefully we can put our best foot forward in the next World Cup, and that will bring this nation a lot more respect, a lot more happiness, and I think we deserve that," the Zimbabwe cricketer said.

For Namibia, 2026 will mark their fourth appearance in the Men's T20 World Cup, having featured in the 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions. They will be one of 20 teams competing at the competition, and Erasmus said the achievement was another proud step for his side.

"Obviously, great feeling, great memories of our previous World Cup. That's the moment that you live for. To play against the best in the world and to have done it four World Cups in a row is sort of a mark of consistency, I guess, and a real feather in everyone's caps. I think the World Cup is a big moment for associate nations, that's really the moment where they put themselves on the world stage," said Erasmus after Namibia's win over Tanzania as quoted by ICC.

Namibia couldn't progress past the group stage in the last two editions, though they did reach the Super 12s in 2021 with wins over the Netherlands and Ireland. Erasmus added that competing against top cricketing nations remained the biggest source of motivation for the African side to become better as a team. Namibia Beat Malawi by Eight Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 Match 11; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jonathan Smit Shine as Help NAM Secure Easy Win.

"We want to be rubbing shoulders more often with the best because that makes us better and many associate teams have proven that they can beat top nations. You have to get through these tournaments to enable yourself to play on that big stage, and it's really an inspirational kind of thing for the associate countries and the members back home to see you play on the world stage," the right-hand batter noted.

"That's what the youngsters look forward to, yes they find inspiration in us figures but they also find inspiration in us playing the best in the world. Seeing us play the Indians, the Australians, the Englands of the world, that's really where they want to go then, and that's when I guess chances will take on the game again," the 30-year-old player concluded.

Both Namibia and Zimbabwe confirming their qualification from Africa means that only the three spots from the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier are left for next year's T20 World Cup.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)