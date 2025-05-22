Sunil Gavaskar made a hilarious remark at Robin Uthappa and his outfit, matching the colour of the dress worn by sports presenter Mayanti Langer, during a Star Sports show in IPL 2025. For the unaware, there is a long-standing meme in the cricket world where the colour of Sunil Gavaskar's trousers match that of the outfit worn by Mayanti Langer and the cricket legend addressed that, acknowledging the trend. While Robin Uthappa and Mayanti Langer were in the studio, Sunil Gavaskar, who was reporting from the Arun Jaitley Stadium prior to the CSK vs RR match, remarked, "I just want to ask, Robin, why is he wearing Mayanti's trousers?" Robin Uthappa replied, "I wanted to take the attention away from you." "I am supposed to be wearing the trousers," Gavaskar replied back as they burst out laughing. "Today, our stylist had the conversation. Not yours and mine. Screenshot this, Make this the meme now. But, brilliant observation Sunny ji!" Mayanti Langer concluded. Sunil Gavaskar Inaugurates ‘10000 Gavaskar’ Board Room in BCCI Headquarters Named After Him and His Iconic Milestone (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Makes Hilarious Remark on Viral Meme

