Virat Kohli revealed an 'awkward' moment that he had experienced as he sent a text to Anushka Sharma before the two started dating and got married. Speaking to friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, Kohli shared that he and Anushka started speaking and also hung out for some time before one day, he sent her a text. "It was not like we started dating immediately. We spoke for a long time. I thought I was dating her already. We had hung out for a few months and I remember, one day, I sent her this message. When I used to be single, I used to do this and that..’ She is like ‘What do you mean you used to be?’. I had already decided in my mind that we were dating. That was again a little awkward. But then eventually, she found me to be a decent guy," Kohli shared while sharing a laugh with de Villiers.

Virat Kohli Reveals Text He Sent to Anushka Sharma

“cause I already decided in my mind and heart that we are dating and that was an awkward moment " . this guy 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AeCCkAT0TA — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) March 21, 2023

