Getting praised by the greatest ever cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a dream of many from the later generations. Afghanistan national cricket team players Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai have earned that praise following their win against giants England national cricket team in Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. After earning praise for his superb century (177-run knock) from the Master Blaster, Ibrahim Zadran gave a fanboy-like reply to Tendulkar's praise on social media platform 'X'. Zadran said that it was an honour for him and Afghanistan cricket to be praised by "the very man who inspired generations to pick up the bat". Sachin had praised Zadran for his knock and the Afghanistan cricket team for making winning a "habit". Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Player To Hit Century for Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy, Achieves Historic Feat During AFG vs ENG Match in CT 2025.

Ibrahim Zadran's Reply on Sachin Tendulkar's Praise

What an honour it is to be praised by the very man who inspired generations to pick up the bat @sachin_rt Your words mean a lot to me and to cricket in Afghanistan. Thank you, sir. https://t.co/QHTsrmc8Ob — Ibrahim Zadran (@IZadran18) February 27, 2025

