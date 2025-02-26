Afghanistan national cricket team star opener Ibrahim Zadran achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The stylish cricketer became the first player from his country to smash a century in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament. This was Zadran's sixth ODI century. The 23-year-old Zadran hammered a fantastic ton during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against the England national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Zadran also stitched a crucial century with Hasmatullah Shahidi. Ibrahim Zadran also drew level with second-placed Mohammad Shahzad (6) for most ODI centuries for Afghanistan. AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Jamie Overton Replaces Brydon Carse As Afghanistan Opt To Bat vs England.

Fantastic Century from Ibrahim Zadran

Hundred for Ibrahim Zadran against England... What a player #AFGvsENG — Shaiban Mukadam 🇮🇳 (@mukadam_shaiban) February 26, 2025

History at Lahore by Ibrahim Zadran

HISTORY AT LAHORE 🚨 - Ibrahim Zadran becomes the first Afghanistan batter to score a Hundred in World Cup & Champions Trophy 🙇 pic.twitter.com/EwX3dUzJnp — Dinesh Verma (@DineshVerm1047) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)