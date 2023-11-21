ICC undertakes a new policy as they approved new gender eligibility regulations for the international game following a 9-month consultation process with the sport's stakeholders. According to the ICC's statement, transgender cricketers can no more represent their country in International cricket. "The new policy is based on the following principles (in order of priority), protection of the integrity of the women's game, safety, fairness and inclusion, and this means any Male to Female participants who have been through any form of male puberty will not be eligible to participate in the international women's game regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken. " the ICC said. ICC Shifts U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 From Sri Lanka to South Africa Due to Administrative Uncertainty at SLC.

ICC Bans Transgender Cricketers From International Women's Cricket

BREAKING: The International Cricket Council bans transgender women from women's cricket pic.twitter.com/Mn7wzT0FPy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2023

