The U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup 2024 which was initially scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka, will now be hosted by South Africa as ICC have decided to shift hosting country. According to reports, the decision has been taken by the ICC board in view of the administrative uncertainty in Sri Lanka Cricket. ICC has upheld the recent decision of suspending the Sri Lankan cricket board but the Sri Lankan U-19 team will be allowed to participate in the competition. The Under-19 World Cup was scheduled to take place between January 14 and February 15. PCB Appoints Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal as Pakistan’s Bowling Coaches for Upcoming Tour of Australia, New Zealand.

ICC Shifts U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 From Sri Lanka to South Africa

