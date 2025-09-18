Pakistan created controversy ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE as they arrived late to the stadium and for that the match was postponed by an hour. They initially threatened to boycott the game if match referee Andy Pycroft was not removed from the panel of match referees for the Asia Cup 2025. ICC denied their appeal and this made PCB proceed with their boycott stance. In the last moment, they decided against it and arrived to the stadium. Some videos of PCB officials meeting with match officials also went viral in social media. According to PTI, ICC is considering action against Pakistan for violation of multiple rules prior to their Asia Cup match against UAE. Sources also suggested PCB has been sent an e-mail by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta detailing Pakistan's violations including filming of restricted areas. Has Pakistan Officially Boycotted Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE? Is Pak vs UAE Match Cancelled? Here's the Fact Check.

ICC Mulling Action Against Pakistan For Violation Of Multiple Rules

ICC mulling action against Pakistan for violation of multiple rules prior to their Asia Cup match against UAE: Tournament sources. PCB has been sent an e-mail by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta detailing Pakistan's violations including filming of restricted areas: Sources. pic.twitter.com/DqUquBf8nh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

