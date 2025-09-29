The much-awaited ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is all set to begin on Tuesday, September 30. The first match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be played between the India women's national cricket team and the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team. Ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 opener, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared an intro video of all participating captains on their social media. The video has gone viral on social media. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win IND-W vs SL-W?

ICC Shares Captains' Intro Video for Women’s World Cup 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

