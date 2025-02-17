Pakistan have officially released their new kit ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan will play their first match against New Zealand on February 19, kickstarting the competition. Ahead of that ICC shared the headshots of the star Pakistan cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The new kit has new designs and players catch eyeballs in the new look before commencing their journey. Pakistan National Cricket Team Official Jersey For ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here's How Fans Can Buy New Green Shirts' Kit Ahead of Marquee Cricket Competition.

ICC Shares Headshots of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Other Pakistan National Cricket Team Players

Pakistan. Home soil. One mission – #ChampionsTrophy glory 🌟 In frame: Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Naseem Shah Shaheen Afridi pic.twitter.com/vqCyNrSrmG — ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2025

