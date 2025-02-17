Pakistan is all set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jointly with UAE and the competition, which is making its comeback after 2017, will commence from February 19. Ahead of that Pakistan released their official jersey with new design in which they will feature at the Champions Trophy 2025 at home. The jersey has a touch of retro look in it with the light green colour dark green pants. The jerseys are also made available for sale in the shop.pcb.com.pk website with prices ranging from PKR 2700 to 3500. ‘Why There is No Indian Flag in Pakistan Stadiums?’, Journalist Sana Ullah Provides Reason Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan National Cricket Team Official Jersey For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

