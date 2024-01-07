ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia’s Group Stage Opponents Revealed on the Road to Second Title

Cricket Australia (CA) took to social media and shared its group stage schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Australia is going to play their first group-stage match on June 5 which will be against Oman. Game no. two will be on June 9 against England. Their match three will be against Namibia and will be played on June 11. Australia's final group-stage game will be played against Scotland on June 15. Australia will now be eying their second T20 World Cup. Australia’s Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood on Track To Feature in All Seven Tests in Summer.

Have a Look at the Schedule

Excited for this one! Here’s who our Aussie men will face in the group stage in a bid to win their second T20 World Cup in June 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OEFLYPoTKz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 7, 2024

