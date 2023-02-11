Sri Lanka stunned South Africa in a low-scoring thriller in the opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match. Set 130 runs to win, South Africa managed only 126 runs. Inoka Ranaweera starred with the ball as she picked three wickets. Chamari Athapaththu was named player of the match for her valuable 68-run knock off 55 balls. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sri Lanka Beat South Africa

What a night! What a game! Sri Lanka have upset the odds to beat the hosts 🙌 📝: https://t.co/sI5h6gf9WD#SAvSL | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/fyYqdDsBOo — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 10, 2023

