Captain Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 135 as Australia defeated South Africa by five wickets in a ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match in Wellington on Tuesday. With this victory, Australia remained undefeated in the competition so far, winning all six matches that they have played.

A masterclass from the Megastar (135*) powers the Aussies to a sixth straight #CWC22 victory! This team 🤩 Scorecard: https://t.co/g36GnvEpjM pic.twitter.com/vpXTctHjyQ — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)