The WPL 2026 mega auction is knocking on the doors and the franchises are currently preparing for it. Amid that, the WBBL 2025 has provided the players opportunities to show their value and attract big money bids. Former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to three finals from 2023 to 2025 was released ahead of the mega auction. Lanning proved that she has still got it in her as he scored a sensational 135-run innings from just 74 deliveries during Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women WBBL 2025 match. It was a statement performance from Lanning ahead of the WPL mega auction. WPL 2026: Women’s Premier League Could Start From Early January, Final Call on Venues To Come Soon: Sources.

Meg Lanning Scores Sensational Century Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

