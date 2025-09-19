The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 official anthem has been released! The song titled 'Bring it Home' has been sung by none other than renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal. The ICC (International Cricket Council) announced the release of the official anthem or event song of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on their social media handles on Friday, September 19, with a teaser of the music video that shows Shreya Ghoshal performing the song. Earlier, it was also announced that the iconic singer would also be performing at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati before the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Official Anthem Released

Sing it with us 🎵 Tarikita Tarikita dhom… dhak dhak! 🥁 The #CWC25 event song ft. @shreyaghoshal is OUT NOW 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1Bw6O5DhgF — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2025

