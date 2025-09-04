In an exciting development for cricket and music enthusiasts, the magical Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform at the Women's World Cup 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati, Assam. The inaugural match of the tournament between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on September 20. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday (September 4) to announce that the musical sensation, who has also recorded the tournament's official anthem titled "Bring It Home," will deliver an electrifying performance on the opening day. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team To Get Record USD 4.48 Million, Higher Prize Money Than Men’s 2023 WC Winners.

Shreya Ghoshal To Spread Her Musical Magic at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony

Exciting news 🤩 India’s musical pride @shreyaghoshal will get Guwahati grooving at the @cricketworldcup Grand Opening Ceremony ahead of the tournament opener between @BCCI and @OfficialSLC on September 30 🎶 Details 👉 https://t.co/XRP281vd9c pic.twitter.com/MoJBmtk7rS — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2025

