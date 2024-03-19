Virat Kohli knows how to win the game and also how to win the hearts of fans. When he is not on the field smashing boundaries for his team – he is often seen spending quality time with fans. In the RCB Unbox event also the star batter won fans' hearts with slang in the local language. During the RCB Unbox event, sharing the stage with RCB captains Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana, Kohli said – ‘Idu RCB Hosa Adhaya’ (This is a new Chapter for RCB) – hinting at a great future at the franchise. Fans cheered Kohli’s prediction for the future but more importantly, they loved it when the former skipper used local language to connect with fans. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Induct R Vinay Kumar into RCB’s Hall of Fame During RCB Unbox 2024 Event.

Virat Kohli Uses Perfect Kannada Slang to Cheer Fanbase During RCB Unbox 2024 Event, Video Goes Viral

King Kohli youu beauty.. How perfecttt that was..!!!! 😭💗 Kohli kannada slang 🫀#RCBUnbox #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/hPMOvzC285 — ALPHA MALE (@AlphaMaleTweetx) March 19, 2024

