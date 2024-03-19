Royal Challengers Bengaluru is certainly taking good care of their players and fans. The franchise has earlier inducted Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers into RCB’s Hall of Fame and on the RCB 2024 Unbox event, they added another Jewel bowler to the Hall of Famer list – R Vinal Kumar. The pacer has 105 wickets in IPL and is RCB’s third-highest wicket-taker bowler. Former RCB bowler Vinay Kumar has been inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame. Vinay Kumar was part of the franchise in early seasons while later he played for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. This is a big moment for the former cricketer. RCB App and Website Crashes During Unbox Event Live Streaming Online, Fans React.

R Vinay Kumar into RCB’s Hall of Fame During RCB Unbox 2024 Event

ನಮ್ಮ ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್! 🫶 Formidable cricketer ✅ Our third highest wicket-taker ✅ We’re celebrating Namma Vinay Kumar as we engrave his name on the elite list. - 𝐑𝐂𝐁 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/f1j5QgfgSz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

