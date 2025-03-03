RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) star Danni Wyatt-Hodge interacted with Delhi Capitals' youngster N Sree Charani after her memorable debut in the WPL (Women's Premier League). The 20-year-old left-arm spinner scalped two wickets while giving away 28 runs in her four overs as Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to just 147/5, a total that they would go on to chase easily. After the match, RCB's Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who was chatting with Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean and Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Lisa Keightley, noticed Charani standing at a distance and talked to her. She congratulated her on the performance and asked her name. Danni Wyatt then went on to say "I'll call you Jazz." RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose All Their Home Matches in WPL 2025 With Defeat to Delhi Capitals.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge Interacts With N Sree Charani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)