RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after Smriti Mandhana and co suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in WPL 2025 with a nine-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 1. After being asked to bat first, RCB posted just 147/5 riding on Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 60* off 47 deliveries. However, Delhi Capitals made light work of the target, reaching there in just 15.3 overs with Jess Jonassen (61*) and Shafali Verma (80*) smashing unbeaten half-centuries. With this, RCB suffered their fourth loss in a row in WPL 2025 and suffered defeats in all four of their home matches with the upcoming matches set to be played in Lucknow. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

'RCB Fans After Losing Four Matches at Home'

Haha

'Two Free Points for Opposition'

Two free points for opposition- ECB, PCB and RCB pic.twitter.com/MB6MxNbevD — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 1, 2025

RCB Fans After This Loss

#RCBvDC Jonassen 51 (30) Well Played Looks like Another 💔 RCB RCB Playing with Perry Only There aint no Team pic.twitter.com/UQVUg3jvLD — Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) March 1, 2025

'Wonder What's Gonna Happen to Men's Team'

RCB women lost all their matches at home, wonder what's gonna happen to their men team this year pic.twitter.com/UkAplZPPYD — archit (@heyitsmearch) March 1, 2025

No 'Home Advantage'

People talking about Home Advantage same stadium same hotel same ground Look at RCB Women’s team 🤯🤯🤯 #RCB #WPL2025 #WPLonJioStar pic.twitter.com/TDCxnE2Ynp — Dharma 🌺🕉 (@DharmaCalling) March 1, 2025

Funny

He was online She was online Nobody texted Ego wins RCB lose again 😭💔 — Shrey  (@Shrey__123) March 1, 2025

RCB Fans After Losing All Four Home Matches

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)