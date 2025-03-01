RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after Smriti Mandhana and co suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in WPL 2025 with a nine-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 1. After being asked to bat first, RCB posted just 147/5 riding on Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 60* off 47 deliveries. However, Delhi Capitals made light work of the target, reaching there in just 15.3 overs with Jess Jonassen (61*) and Shafali Verma (80*) smashing unbeaten half-centuries. With this, RCB suffered their fourth loss in a row in WPL 2025 and suffered defeats in all four of their home matches with the upcoming matches set to be played in Lucknow. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.
'RCB Fans After Losing Four Matches at Home'
#RCBvDC 4 Loses at Home pic.twitter.com/YS4jdBGX9Q
— Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) March 1, 2025
Haha
4/4 Losses for Ee Saalas at "HOME"
🙊🙉🙈#RCBvDC #WPL2025 https://t.co/2GoktHKopq pic.twitter.com/LEEQ2C9LYc
— Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) March 1, 2025
'Two Free Points for Opposition'
Two free points for opposition- ECB, PCB and RCB pic.twitter.com/MB6MxNbevD
— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 1, 2025
RCB Fans After This Loss
#RCBvDC Jonassen 51 (30) Well Played
Looks like Another 💔 RCB
RCB Playing with Perry Only There aint no Team pic.twitter.com/UQVUg3jvLD
— Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) March 1, 2025
'Wonder What's Gonna Happen to Men's Team'
RCB women lost all their matches at home, wonder what's gonna happen to their men team this year pic.twitter.com/UkAplZPPYD
— archit (@heyitsmearch) March 1, 2025
No 'Home Advantage'
People talking about Home Advantage same stadium same hotel same ground
Look at RCB Women’s team 🤯🤯🤯 #RCB #WPL2025 #WPLonJioStar pic.twitter.com/TDCxnE2Ynp
— Dharma 🌺🕉 (@DharmaCalling) March 1, 2025
Funny
He was online
She was online
Nobody texted
Ego wins
RCB lose again 😭💔
— Shrey (@Shrey__123) March 1, 2025
RCB Fans After Losing All Four Home Matches
Let's all laugh at RCB 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uAunCA1Xl8 pic.twitter.com/p9xoxU3iHs
— Ꮮᴇo 5⁵ ᭄ (@Lipun_55) March 1, 2025
