The dreadful run of losses for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders continues as they will hope to make a comeback when they take on MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20). The Sunil Narine-led franchise have lost all four of their matches so far and are in desperate need of points. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ZeeCinema will be providing live telecast of this match in India. Fans interested in watching live streaming can do so on the Zee5 app and website. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Their Twitter Account is Hacked, Fans Say 'Zero Trophies and Twice Hacked!'

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Can the strong 💪 @MIEmirates continue their winning streak or will @ADKRiders finally get their first win this #BawaalBingeWeekend? Catch #ADKRvMIE tonight at 7:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/CKvhlqsMUt — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)