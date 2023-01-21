In the wee hours of Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Twitter account was hacked. The hacker posted NFT related content and changed the profile name from RCB to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club'. The hacker also changed the display picture of the account. After noticing that RCB's account has been hacked, the fans were shocked to see the general content being shared through the account. Fans then realised that perhaps, the franchise has scheduled some of the tweets. However, after it the fans and other users made fun of the franchise by sharing funny memes and jokes. Below are some of the memes and jokes we found on Twitter. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Official Twitter Account 'RCBTweets' Hacked, Hacker Posts Tweets Related to NFT.

Scheduled Tweets?

Orey 😂 scheduled tweets aaaa pic.twitter.com/lQHdSFDxhO — 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗶 (@NameIsShreyash) January 21, 2023

Hacked

Funny?

Terrific!

RCB got their account hacked for the 2nd time, terrific achievement this. — DIVYANSH¹⁷ ॐ (@ImDivyansh_17) January 21, 2023

Zero Trophies and Twice Hacked!

RCB brought nothing but shame to the City. One of the most successful teams in domestic circuit, but 0 trophies in IPL. IT Hub, but their own account gets hacked. — Prakash (@Prakash1049) January 21, 2023

No Jinx Now!!!

So RCB Account Hacked... No Jinx Today For Kohli 😂#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/OTTzDVleno — Vasudevan K S | வாசுதேவன் கீ ஸ்ரீ 🇮🇳 (@VasudevanKS4) January 21, 2023

