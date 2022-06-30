Sam Billings has been retained in the side to keep wickets while James Anderson replaces Jamie Overton as England have announced their playing XI for the rescheduled fifth Test against India. Ben Foakes, who had contracted COVID-19, is yet to fully recover and hence Billings keeps his place. The experience of Anderson would once again be crucial for India.

See England's Playing XI for 5th Test vs India:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)