Controversy took the centerstage during the day two of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test at The Wanderers in Johannesburg when Rassie van der Dussen was adjudged caught behind off Shardul Thakur in the first session of the day. The right-handed batsman was given out but TV replays showed the ball might have bounced slightly before Rishabh Pant got hold off it. Bizarre! Bangladesh Opt for DRS As 'Ball Hits Bat' Thinking it is LBW During Day 4 of 1st Test vs New Zealand (Watch Video).

Watch Dismissal Video

OUT!

The umpires did check the Rishabh Pant catch in the lunch break and found no ‘conclusive evidence’ to overturn the decision of out. #INDvSA — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) January 4, 2022

Thoughts?

Think I'm in a vanishingly small minority who think it's not at all clear whether that ball carried to Rishabh Pant or not. Possible the ball bounced on his glove itself. #INDvSA Well not vanishingly small - umpires think so too I guess. Rassie van der Dussen stays dismissed. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 4, 2022

Why Did he Walk?

I won't blame rishabh pant completely for bump catch, as a batsman u should be more worried and aware about that, stay on crease ask the umpire to check with 3rd umpire! We have seen players who even got their clean bowled confirmed by third umpire before leaving the crease! — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 4, 2022

Not Out?

Umpires, Batter Dussen, all missed to note that grassed catch by Pant. Rassie van der Dussen is unlucky ! Earlier also there was a caught behind appeal which was not taken cleanly by Pant.#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #SAvIND Lord Shardul Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/B84htXZ9L1 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) January 4, 2022

