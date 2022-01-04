Did we just witness the worst review of the year? During day four of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval, the visitors opted for DRS (Decision Review System) against Ross Taylor thinking he was trapped in front of the wickets. However, once third umpire was pressed into service the replay showed ball hitting the bat clearly! And thus Bangladesh’s request for review was all in vain. At close of play on day four, New Zealand were 147/5, leading by 17 runs.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)