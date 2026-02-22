Washington Sundar and David Miller confronted each other during the second drinks break in the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Ahmedabad. Sundar and Miller were seen exchanging words after the 14th over, which even saw Ishan Kishan and the on-field umpire intervene. Sundar has complained to the umpire about Miller constantly moving in the non-strikers' end during his bowling stride, which, in all likelihood, was the reason behind both players confronting. Dewald Brevis Hits Varun Chakaravarthy For Remarkable No-Look Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match (Watch Video).

Washington Sundar and David Miller Confront Each Other

David Miller And Washington Sundar Controversy During Drink Time 🥶#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JskaZ2zPsd — akash kushwah (@akash_kush64339) February 22, 2026

