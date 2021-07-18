Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has decided to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

See tweet here:

1st ODI. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/rf0sHqvbhk #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)