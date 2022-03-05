IND 563/8 (128): Ravindra Jadeja continues to shine in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder is playing at 171 unbeaten and has surpassed Kapil Dev's record of being India's highest scorer in a Test match batting at No.7 or below.

