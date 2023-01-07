India scores 136 runs in the last ten overs in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot to post a massive total of 228/5. After opting to bat first, India lost Ishan Kishan early. Rahul Tripathi, playing his second match took the attack to the opposition but after his departure Suryakumar Yadav came and took apart the Sri Lankan bowlers. He hit seven fours and nine sixes to score 112 runs in 51 balls, helping India to gather enough runs to put Sri Lanka under huge pressure in the series decider.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Innings Update

