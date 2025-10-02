West Indies won the toss in the ongoing IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, with captain Roston Chase electing to bat first. Tagenarine Chanderpaul is back in the XI for WI after 2024, while Johann Layne and Khary Pierre make their Test debuts. India have named two pacers and three spinners in the XI, which includes an all-rounder. The IND vs WI 1st Test is being played in Ahmedabad, which was also the venue for the West Indies' first red-ball match on Indian soil. This match marks India's first home series under Shubman Gill and kicks off a jam-packed season ahead. India will be playing without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have been the backbone of the Test side since 2011. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

IND vs WI 1st Test Toss

India's Playing XI

West Indies Starting XI

Johann Layne & Khary Pierre will take to the field in their maiden Test match.👏🏾#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/o4iL9ia1iM — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 2, 2025

