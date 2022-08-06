West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and his team will bowl first against India in the fourth T20I of the series on Saturday, August 6. India have made three changes with Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel replacing Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin and Hardik Pandya.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)