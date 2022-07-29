Australia pulled off a massive comeback as they defeated India in the opening Group A encounter at Commonwealth Games 2022. Ashleigh Gardner scored a sensational half-century as Australia bounced back from 49/5 to chase a target of 155 runs against India.

INCREDIBLE! A heroic effort from Ashleigh Gardner (52* off 35) helps the Aussies back from the brink to seal a narrow three-wicket win. What a start to the Games! Scorecard: https://t.co/A8dip64qNe #AUSvIND #BoldInGold pic.twitter.com/aT3NLePoFz — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) July 29, 2022

