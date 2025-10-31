Fans were effusive in their praise of Jemimah Rodrigues after she struck a match-winning century in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Chasing 339 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the right-hander produced one of the most memorable knocks in ICC Women's World Cup history as she struck a calm and calculated century and helped India come out on top, overcoming defending champions Australia to reach the final. Jemimah Rodrigues struck 127* off 134 deliveries, smashing 14 fours in the spectacular innings. Jemimah Rodrigues received a lot of praise on social media, with fans lauding her, saying, "Jem of an innings." Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Down in Tears, Quotes Bible Verse While Receiving POTM Award As India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

'Jem of an Innings From Jemi'

My Gurllllll is on the Mission...!! Jem Of An Innings From Jemi😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ymDlPV4aV9 — Manoj kumar.M (@mano442tweet) October 30, 2025

'Sensational From Jemimah Rodrigues'

This is sensational from @JemiRodrigues ❤️🫶calm and composed under pressure and at the same time delivering the great innings, absolutely phenomenal ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/XuuQGV2dOH — Shubham A Jagtap (@ShubhamAJagtap2) October 30, 2025

'Jem of an Innings' Indeed

#CWC25 Jem of an innings. At least going forward, build the team around your best players, India. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 30, 2025

'One of the Best Innings in International Cricket'

One of the best innings in the international cricket 🏏 You Beauty #JemimahRodriges 😍 pic.twitter.com/iubwKPlDzD — சே (@sethu_offI) October 30, 2025

'Art Piece'

The construction and pace of that innings by Jemimah Rodrigues was an art piece. The emotions at the end are so, so earned. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) October 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)