IND-W vs AUS-W memes went viral on social media after the India Women's National Cricket Team defeated the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in a high-octane IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Chasing 339, Jemimah Rodrigues starred with a spectacular century (127* off 134 balls) while Harmanpreet Kaur hit 89 runs as the Women in Blue got past the finish line in 48.3 overs, pulling off the highest run-chase in Women's ODIs. India, with this, handed Australia their first defeat in ICC Women's World Cups since the 2017 semi-final where interestingly, co-incidentally it were the Women in Blue who had come out on top. India will now take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

Haha

All Indian Fans Right Now

Jemimah Rodrigues Right Now

Australia - we will easily defend 338 runs Jemimah Rodrigues -#INDWvsAUSWpic.twitter.com/IGmHDldfD3 — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) October 30, 2025

'Jay Shah Writing Script for Both Men's and Women's Team'

Jay Shah writing the script for both men's and women's team 😂#INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/KRSQ5K7pTn — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) October 30, 2025

Hilarious

Happiness is Australia getting knocked out#INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/sjSLovLbQo — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 30, 2025

If You Know, You Know

November aane se pehle hi Australia ko nipta diya 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KY2wL5vxre — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 30, 2025

'Mhari Chhoriya Chhoro Se Kam Hai Ke'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)