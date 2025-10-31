It was a magical night at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as India outclassed Australia to enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on October 31. The stage was a grand one and the chase was a record one and India shone the brightest out of the two teams, with Jemimah Rodrigues powering the Women in Blue past the finish line. She remained unbeaten on 127* off 134 deliveries, but it was Amanjot Kaur who hit the winning runs. Facing Sophie Molineux on the third ball of the 49th over, the right-hander cracked a four on the off-side to help India defeat the defending champions in Australia and qualify for the final. What followed the shot was emotional moments as the players broke down in tears of joy and celebrations erupted all across the country. India will now meet South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

Watch India Winning Moment Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)