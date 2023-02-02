South Africa have kept India under pressure with Nonkululeko Mlaba being the best Proteas bowler so far. The off-spinner dismissed Smriti Mandhana (0) for a duck and then had Jemimah Rodrigues (11) fall short of her crease as her figures of has put the hosts on top in this Tri-Series final. However, India will hope skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol stitch a partnership to take the team to a good position.

IND-W vs SA-W, SA Tri-Series 2023 Update

🏏 HALFWAY THROUGH



The bowlers continue to keep the pressure on India's batters



🇮🇳 India 43/2 after 10 overs



📺 SuperSport 210#SAWvINDW #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 2, 2023

