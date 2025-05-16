Karun Nair has made a comeback as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the India A squad to take on England in a two-match series. The right-hand batter has been among the most prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket and his hard work has paid off as he returned to the national set-up after a lengthy gap of eight years. Abhimanyu Easwaran, another giant in domestic cricket, has been named captain of the side and it features names like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are expected to be part of the first team in the IND vs ENG 2025 five-match Test series. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan have been recalled, while Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana and Anshul Kamboj have been included as well. The India A tour of England will start on May 30. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India A Squad for England Tour Announced

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 India A’s squad for tour of England announced. All The Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 16, 2025

