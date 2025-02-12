The India national cricket team outclassed the England national cricket team by 142 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With this victory, the hosts whitewashed Three Lions 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. Talking about the match, vice-captain Shubman Gill hammered a brilliant 112 runs off 102 balls, which helped the Men in Blue to score 356 in 50 overs. For England, Adil Rashid bagged four wickets. While chasing, England surrendered against India's bowling attack. Tom Baton top-scored with 38 runs, whereas the rest of the batters failed to convert their starts. The Three Lions were bundled out for 214 runs in 34.2 overs. Indian bowlers showcased their collective efforts and helped their side to a dominant victory. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma Close In on Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings 2025.

Outstanding Victory for Team India

We're beaten in our final game of the series. pic.twitter.com/uMsmUZLCUi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 12, 2025

