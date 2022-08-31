India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on Wednesday, August 31 to secure a spot in the Super 4 round. Having set a tough total of 193, Hong Kong played spirited cricket but the target was too high. India were clinical on the field with Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal being the best Indian bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also continued his fine form. Earlier, it was the Suryakumar Yadav show as he blasted 68* off just 26 deliveries to take India to a commendable score. Virat Kohli also looked in good touch, scoring his 31st fifty.

India Beat Hong Kong:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)