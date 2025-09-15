India have secured a qualification to the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four's and they are the first team in the competition to do so. India won their first two matches in a dominant fashion and have an extremely high net run rate. With UAE's win over Oman in the Group A clash, India are now confirmed to be in the Super Four's. Oman are now eliminated and this leaves only Pakistan and UAE in the contention to be the second team to qualify from Group A. UAE Defeat Oman by 42 Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem Leads Charge As Hosts Stay Alive in Super Four Race Following Clinical Victory.

India Become First Team to Qualify for Super 4 Round of Asia Cup 2025

🚨 INDIA QUALIFY FOR SUPER 4 IN ASIA CUP 🇮🇳 Winner of Pakistan vs UAE will join India in the Super 4. pic.twitter.com/sM98VrAqOP — Cricket Winner (@cricketwinner_) September 15, 2025

