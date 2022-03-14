India clinched a massive 238-run win over Sri Lanka to secure a 2-0 clean sweep over the islanders at home. Needing 447 runs to win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 runs, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scoring a hundred. For India, Ravi Ashwin was the best bowler with four wickets while Bumrah came up with three.

